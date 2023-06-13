Gun safety advocates weigh in on planned national summit & President Biden visit to Conn.

Work is underway for a national gun safety summit that’s going to be held in Connecticut later this week.

President Joe Biden is among those expected to attend.

Advocates say there is still work to be done when it comes to gun violence.

During a violent weekend across America, dozens were struck by gunfire – some killed – including in San Francisco, Houston and Annapolis, Maryland.

“It's just heartbreaking to see this public health crisis, this shooting epidemic, just raging out of control in this country and knowing that, you know, dying by gun violence, being injured by gun violence is not inevitable, and that it is preventable,” said Mark Barden, Sandy Hook Promise.

Barden is the father of Daniel who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

Barden co-founded the Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund which will take part in The National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford on Friday.

Among those expected to attend will be President Biden, gun safety advocates and members of violence prevention programs.

Part of the focus for the event is on implementing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which was passed last year.

“This was the first significant gun violence prevention legislation on the federal level in three decades,” said Jeremy Stein, CT Against Gun Violence.

The White House says the act provides new tools to combat gun violence and increases mental health resources for kids impacted by shootings.

And with Gov. Ned Lamont just signing a major gun safety bill, advocates believe the state continues to serve as an example to others.

“Connecticut has always been a leader on gun violence prevention. And some of the work that we've done that we've helped create in Connecticut, like the red flag laws, needs to continue in other states as well,” said Stein.

We also reached out to a pro-gun rights organization - the Connecticut Citizens Defense League – but have not yet heard back.

The NRA had opposed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, saying it does little to address violent crime while potentially creating unnecessary burdens for legal gun owners.