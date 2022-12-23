Hamden Animal Rescue Looks to Give New Litter of Puppies Their Forever Homes

The Where the Love Is, Inc. animal rescue in Hamden is trying to get the word out about a new litter of puppies.

Two of their rescues recently had them and now, there are 15 puppies that need forever homes.

The rescue posted a video of the puppies and how all the dogs are celebrating the holidays.

Some of them even got dressed up and met Santa.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting or helping the shelter, you can visit their website.