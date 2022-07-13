Hamden Police Investigating Armed Robberies During Phony Car Sale Transactions

Two people were robbed at gunpoint during separate fraudulent car sale transactions in Hamden, according to police.

The robberies happened Monday and Tuesday. One happened on Giles Street and the other on Helen Street during the afternoon and early evening, police said.

According to police, the victims met someone about a car for sale that had been listed on various social media platforms. Instead, the victims were robbed at gunpoint when they arrived for the meeting.

Police are urging people to take the following precautions when meeting for similar transactions:

Understand that some seller profiles or listings on social media may be fraudulent.

Meet in a public place, preferably well lit and with security cameras.

Have someone with you during any sale transactions.

Do not carry large amounts of cash or any other valuables on your person.

If you sense trouble, leave the area as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.