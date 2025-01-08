Hamden police make arrests in 2022 fatal shooting

Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a man in Hamden in Dec. 2022.

Officers responded to North Street on Dec. 18, 2022 and found 37-year-old John Williams in a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Just after the shooting, police tried to stop a car on Arch Street, but the driver took off, according to police. The car crashed at the intersection of Fitch Street and Arch Street.

After a long investigation, police were able to obtain arrest warrants for 48-year-old Eric Diaz and 36-year-old Aaron Moore.

Diaz was taken into custody at his home in New Haven on Tuesday and Moore was taken into custody at his Hamden home on Tuesday as well.

“I wish to give my deepest sympathies, condolences and prayers to the family and friends of John Williams. I hope that these arrests can offer some degree of relief and closure for them during this tragedy," Chief E.P. Reynolds said in a statement.

Diaz is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. Moore is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Both suspects were held on $1 million bond.