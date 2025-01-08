Hamden

Hamden police make arrests in 2022 fatal shooting

Street sign for North Street in Hamden
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a man in Hamden in Dec. 2022.

Officers responded to North Street on Dec. 18, 2022 and found 37-year-old John Williams in a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Just after the shooting, police tried to stop a car on Arch Street, but the driver took off, according to police. The car crashed at the intersection of Fitch Street and Arch Street.

After a long investigation, police were able to obtain arrest warrants for 48-year-old Eric Diaz and 36-year-old Aaron Moore.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Diaz was taken into custody at his home in New Haven on Tuesday and Moore was taken into custody at his Hamden home on Tuesday as well.

“I wish to give my deepest sympathies, condolences and prayers to the family and friends of John Williams. I hope that these arrests can offer some degree of relief and closure for them during this tragedy," Chief E.P. Reynolds said in a statement.

Diaz is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. Moore is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Local

Old Saybrook 3 mins ago

Unpleasant work environment causes officers to leave Old Saybrook PD: report

Groton 20 mins ago

Groton passes ordinance to fine street takeover participants

Both suspects were held on $1 million bond.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us