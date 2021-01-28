Hamden Schools Go Remote Friday Due to Extreme Cold

Hamden Public Schools has decided to switch to a remote learning day for all students on Friday, due to the extreme cold and wind chill expected.

The bitter cold could affect the school ventilation systems, which conform to CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the systems won't be able to heat the schools to appropriate levels, according to a post on the district's website.

With the possibility of wintry weather on the way early next week, the district also urged parents to plan for the possibility that remote learning could continue next week.

See a full list of closures and remote learning days here.