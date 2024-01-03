Hardware stores and customers prepare for weekend snowfall

Hardware store employees are stocking up the shelves with snow supplies ahead of the weekend.

“We got hats, shovels for the kids, to get the little ones out there to help you, they also make great car shovels because they are small and compact,” Larsen Ace Hardware store manager Dan Welch said.

Welch has seen an increase in foot traffic as a snowy forecast develops Saturday into Sunday.

“Everyone is starting to take this one seriously, so we are seeing more people come in for shovels,” Welch said.

Windsor Ace Hardware store owner Scott Hoffman is seeing the same boost in business.

“When there is a weekend storm, we also see an uptick in firewood because people like to sit at home, watch TV, not really do much while the storm is going on,” Hoffman said. “The uptick will last a couple days before the storm and a couple days after.”

On Wednesday, customer James Govoni was in the store to buy fuel for a snow thrower and although he will be out of town, he said it’s always best to be prepared.

“I need it anyways, so it was a good reason to get it today,” Govoni said. “I love the snow. I just enjoy it.”

Customer Midge Christopher shared the same excitement as she shopped for a snow broom.

“First time, why not, it’s fun to see snow, plus it kills fleas and ticks,” Christopher said.