Hartford

Hartford announces new Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment at City Hall

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Tuesday, the city of Hartford announced plans to open an Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment at City Hall.

“All are committed to making sure that art continues to remain in Hartford,” said Arts & Culture Transition Committee co-chair Floyd Green.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

This office comes as part of the city’s plan to further invest in the arts.

“Arts speaks to our humanity, speaks to our culture, speaks to us in a way that nothing else can,” Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said at the announcement.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The city says it expects to make an investment of $1 million over the course of five years.

“We’re going to continue to build an art scene in which creatives who come of age in this city, stay in this city,” said Arulampalam.

Local

Hurricane season 18 mins ago

Hartford couple travels back from Orlando before Hurricane Milton makes landfall

New Haven 43 mins ago

Grand Pharmacy opens in New Haven, provides lower prescription costs for patients

The funding will come from unallocated ARPA funding, as well as the Capitol Groove Music Festival and revenue generated by the artists benefiting from this office. T

he ARPA funding is expected to provide $400,000, while the music festival is expected to supply $30,000 yearly through city fees as well as an additional amount of money through the proceeds generated from ticket sales.

“We feel like we are just beginning,” said Arts & Culture Transition Committee co-chair Cynthia Rider. “For everyone who lives here and everyone who lives in the region, come to Hartford and experience art.”

The office will be led by a director who hasn’t been hired yet.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us