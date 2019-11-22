Hartford Athletic Soccer Team to Hold Open Tryouts Next Month

Hartford Athletic, Connecticut’s professional soccer team, will be holding open tryouts next month for the 2020 season.

The tryouts will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Dillon Stadium, the team’s home field, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last year, players from 14 states and five countries attended the tryout and five players from the 2019 tryout were given an opportunity to train with Hartford Athletic during preseason and one player earned a contract, according to a news release from the team.

Anyone who participates in tryouts will receive two tickets to Hartford Athletic’s home opening match in 2020.

Tteam website says tryouts are open to those 16-years-and-older and registration will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Registration will be $150.

Register online here.