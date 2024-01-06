Hartford celebrates Three Kings Day before the snow moves in

It wasn't snowing Saturday morning, but it was certainly cold.

That still didn't stop people from attending a parade for Three Kings Day in Hartford.

It was the calm before the storm. Or, in this case, a "celebration" right before it.

"We get to be out here, be in community, be festive. Then tomorrow, wake up to amazing snow and just cherish what we did today, and enjoy the rest of the weekend," said Curtis Rodriguez-Porter, of Hartford.

Three Kings Day is a Catholic holiday celebrated all over the world. In many Hispanic communities, the day is known as Dia de los Reyes.

"To me, it means a lot because it comes from my blood, my origin," said Jessica Lopez, of New Britain.

"We celebrate Christmas, of course, but January 6th is the most important for the Latino community," said Nancy Rivera, of Windsor.

Music filled the air on Park Street. NBC Connecticut's Snow Monster was also there and behind him were three kings riding camels. Animals you'd find in the desert, definitely not in the Capital City let alone right before a snowstorm.

"We don't know how bad it's going to be, but I think we are excited. We would like to play in the snow. We've been waiting for the snow to come," said Rivera.

Despite the cold winter temperatures, people like Rivera were happy to come together and celebrate their heritage before embracing the first snowfall of the year.