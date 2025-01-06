Hartford celebrates Three Kings Day with parade and free toy distribution

On Monday, the Hartford community celebrated Three Kings Day with a parade on Park Street. The religious and cultural holiday celebrate the day the three wise men, or three kings, first saw baby Jesus and gave him gifts.

“It’s kind of like a trademark here in Hartford to have Three Kings,” said Ivelisse Acevedo. “To see the parade, to see the camels, to have the event. It’s just a beautiful thing.”

After the parade, families stuck around for free toy distribution. Acevedo is a site supervisor at Catholic Charities, which sponsored the event.

“Our community expects this event, because it’s something that they look forward to,” said Catholic Charities office manager Rosa Baez.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Over 1,000 families were registered to get the free toys.

“I think it’s great for the community,” said Jasmine Verdejo, who came with her daughters. “It helps everybody get together and come out and spend time and get to be around people they don’t know.”