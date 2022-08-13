Hartford Celebrates West Indian Independence With Parade, Festival

Hartford is celebrating West Indian independence with the West Indian Parade and Festival on Saturday.

Big crowds are expected in Downtown Hartford where there will be a parade, carnival and concert to celebrate people with ties to island nations in the West Indies. It is also to acknowledge those in the community who trace their ancestry back to the Caribbean.

According to the festival's website, the participating nations include Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana and Barbados, The Bahamas, Grenada, Suriname, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The festival will feature music, food and vendors.

The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and takes place at Bushnell Park in Hartford. The parade is expected to kick off at 4 p.m.

Organizers say $5 all day parking is available at the HPA MAT parking garage at the Stilts Building or at the parking lot across from the Yard Goat Stadium.

Specifics about the event can be found here.