Hartford church expresses concern, fear for citizens amid ICE sightings

Immigration Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has been spotted in at least four Connecticut communities since the Trump administration took over, and that’s led to some fear.

So far, we have had confirmed reports of ICE in East Hartford, Stamford, New London and Windham.

While agents haven’t been seen in Hartford, one church in the capitol city said there’s real concern about it growing among parishioners.

"You're here and we're going to do everything we can to help you,” said Rev. Roberto Calcano, the pastor at the Faith Temple Assembly of God.

This has been his message to parishioners ever since the Department of Homeland Security ended a policy that restricted ICE to arrest undocumented people at locations like churches, schools and hospitals.

He said worry is spreading, and some are not going to church in fear of being detained.

"This being a house of worship - they should respect that. We're not going to allow them to come in,” Calcano said.

The church has been handing out cards reminding parishioners of their rights and how to respond if they were to face an ICE agent, no matter where.

"The idea is to get off our streets, people that have violent histories and stuff. That's understood. But unfortunately, you know, people that are innocent are the ones that get caught in between,” Calcano said.

In Willimantic, the police department confirms ICE was in town as of Monday, but said they were operating there legally.

The police department is urging everyone to continue their usual activities for now.

The Trump administration said they would prioritize detentions of undocumented immigrants who have committed serious crimes, a sentiment some Republican lawmakers in our state agree with.

“We have to focus on making our streets safer,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R – Minority Leader) said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to ICE for comment but has not yet heard back.