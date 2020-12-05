Hartford

Hartford City Council Calls For Investigation After Officer Suggests Wager on First Homicide

The Hartford City Council is calling for a division-wide investigation after a police officer allegedly sent a text message suggesting a wager on where the first homicide of 2021 would occur.

Department officials said that officer, a detective in the Major Crimes Unit, is facing discipline.

The city council said they are committed to changing the culture within the Hartford Police Department.

“As a longtime supporter of our police, I have to say that gambling on the life and death of Harford residents is not just a breach of this officers oath but a heinous breach of any possible trust and faith our community can and should have in HPD” said Council President Maly Rosado.

Rosado said that she will speak with the chair of the Civilian Police Review Board to ensure that a public and transparent investigation occurs.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said the detective allegedly sent a text proposing the bet to other officers and court officials earlier this week. The officer was not identified.

Thody said the detective has been reassigned out of the Major Crimes Unit and will be charged with violating the code of conduct and face discipline. The officer will get a chance to appeal the discipline.

"At a time when we are trying to build trust, I am as disappointed in this behavior as I am sure you all of you are," Thody said in a Facebook post.

Hartford Police Department
