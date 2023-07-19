Hartford community calls for action after drive-by shooting that injured bystanders

Hartford police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened outside of Burger and Pizza Land on Barbour Street Tuesday night.

“It’s this time of year, when it seems the shootings spike,” Mothers United Against Violence Rev. Henry Brown said.

Atma Singh was working at a package store across the street at the same time as the shooting was taking place. Singh said customers started laying on the ground.

“Everybody was scared,” Singh said.

Investigators said 24-year-old Marion Edwards was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a second 70-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe the two men struck by gunfire were bystanders, and the person who was targeted ran for cover.

Tracy Funnye is a long-time resident, community activist and a mayoral candidate. Funnye visited the area where the fatal shooting took place.

“Any shooting that happens in the north end, whether it's this one or not, it always brings less hope to our community,” Funnye said.

According to police, Edwards’ death marks the 20th homicide in Hartford this year, compared to 22 homicides at the same time in 2022.

“I’m not surprised, I am just in disbelief we are in the same place we were in last year,” Brown said.

Brown is calling on the community to get involved and help prevent gun violence.

“I think families have to start looking within families, communities have to start looking within communities and we have to work together to find resolutions for this problem,” Brown said. “If you know anybody that has a gun, that shouldn’t have a gun, say something."

Police are looking through surveillance footage. A suspect is not yet in custody.