Hartford hardware store closes part of business amid flooding concerns

Flooding in Hartford’s North End is getting a lot more attention these days.

It comes after the state promised help and fixes for the problem, but one store owner says he can’t wait and already has had to shut down part of his business.

After heavy rain on the 4th of July, people rushed to Star Hardware in Hartford.

“My employees, my two sons, we stay here until evening cleaning up the place,” said Max Kothari, Star Hardware owner.

Kothari watched as appliances, cabinets and other items were ruined.

“Every time it floods at the bare minimum, just the inventory is seven, $750,000,” said Kothari.

That led him to find ways to save money and shutter the general hardware section.

Something this community had grown to rely on for decades.

“It’s very, very difficult. We cried. We had tears my wife and I,” said Kothari.

Flooding on the 4th also affected other parts of the city’s North End.

The state recently unveiled a plan to combat the flooding: $170-million in state, federal, and The MDC money for infrastructure improvements.

“The residents I talked to are frustrated. This has been a problem that's been happening for a while,” said Sean Scanlon, D – State Comptroller.

Scanlon will help dole out cash to help cover storm damage.

The comptroller says the application for the program he is overseeing is still in the works and it could take months to get going.

In the meantime Scanlon suggests people document what they are experiencing with pictures and videos.

“A solution is underway. Is there more work to do? Yes. Do people need help today? Yes, they do. But what I want people to understand is that help is coming,” said Scanlon.

But Kothari doesn’t think the plan goes far enough and he thinks the city and The MDC share a lot of responsibility for his flooding, which he says comes from an overflowing pond near his store.

The City of Hartford and The MDC did not provide any comment yet about the flooding concern.

For now Kothari is keeping the rest of business going.

“We are sticking with it. This is my community, my people. I’m not leaving,” said Kothari.