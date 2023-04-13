Hartford Mayoral Hopefuls Make Their Case During Candidates Forum

Making the case to be the next leader of Hartford. Eight candidates debated at a forum Thursday, speaking to voters on various issues.

From seasoned politicians to life-long residents, all making their case to be the next mayor of Hartford at a forum hosted by the Upper Albany Merchants Association.

“We have a crowded field of eight right now and it’s so important to just to hear what everyone had to say,” June Lyons, president of the Merchants Association, said.

The candidates included Judge Eric Coleman, State Senator John Fonfara, Hartford Councilman Nick Lebron, Arunan Arulampalan, Pastor J. Stan McCauley, Tracey Funnye, Renardo Dunn and Gisselle “Gigi” Jacobs.

This was an opportunity for dozens of voters to hear from them directly. Topics ranged from economic development to addressing gun violence, with the candidates largely calling for programs to attract more business in the north end and more investment for children in the area.

“It seems like a lot of the issues today we’re issues that came up that have been issues on people’s minds for quite some time,” Cory Evans, a voter in Hartford, said.

One undecided voter says he liked some of their responses to community policing.

“We need to have police officers well-trained from early on in our community to serve us,” Alvin Morris, who owns a business on upper Albany Drive, said.

Lyons says mayoral elections in Hartford have historically had low turnout and wants these candidate forums to motivate people to choose who they think can advocate for them.

“You cannot just complain about the issues that’s affecting our community without going out and voting” she said.

Voters say they that’s something they want to see once November rolls around.

“We’ve seen a lot of energy here today and it’s really important that that energy goes into the ballots,” Evans said.

The Merchants Association says they plan to hold another mayoral candidates forum as the election gets closer.