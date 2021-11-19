Hartford Patrol Officer Charged With Assault in Vernon

A Hartford patrol officer was charged with assault after a domestic incident in Vernon, according to police.

Vernon police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance complaint at Spare Time on Talcottville Road on Tuesday night. They said the victim called 911 and Shameal Samuels is accused of assault and causing minor injuries.

She was charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Samuels was released on a $1,000 bond and arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.

Hartford police said Samuels is out, using personal time, until a decision is made regarding her work status.