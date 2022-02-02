Sheff v. O’Neill

Hartford Public Schools Braces for Impact of Sheff v. O'Neill Settlement

By Matt Austin

Hartford Public Schools is raising concerns about the recent settlement agreement in the school desegregation case of Sheff v. O’Neill.

In a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the superintendent said they agree with the goals and the spirit of the proposal, which could end decades of litigation.

Part of the plan is a promise to increase seats at magnet schools for Hartford students.

But Hartford Public Schools is worried about increasing inequity for students who stay in its schools.

“It’s going to hurt, right? To me, it’s how do we brace for the impact equitably,” said Pastor AJ Johnson, Hartford Board of Education member.

The Sheff v. O’Neill school desegregation case began in 1989 with a lawsuit that named then-Gov. William O’Neill in challenging the racial and economic segregation and inequalities between Hartford schools and those in its mostly white, more affluent suburbs.

As students and tuition funds leave, the district could also face losses of up to $44 million over a decade, worsening deficit projections and threatening its overall financial health.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Newhallville 57 mins ago

Controversy Grows Over Plans for Old Newhallville School

federal investigation 1 hour ago

Bridgeport Police Union to File Grievances to Restore Suspended Officers Back to Full Duty

The Sheff agreement announced last week still needs legislative approval.

This article tagged under:

Sheff v. O’NeillHartfordHartford Public Schools
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us