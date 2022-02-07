Hartford Teachers Build Bikes for Students

Teachers at the CREC University of Hartford Magnet School spent the day outside of the classroom. For a team-building exercise, they came together to build eight bicycles.

"It has been a challenging year, but this has been a great change of pace and I think everyone is having fun and letting loose a little bit," said Tim Barber, principal of the school. "It's important."

The school hired The Leaders Institute to bring their "Build-A-Bike" program to the school. The team-building program had a charitable outcome. The teachers built bicycles that were then donated to eight students.

"That was the best part, I think. The kids who are going to get this who really need it and they are very good role models in our school so I think they will enjoy it," said Bill Morneault, one of the teachers.

Some Monday happiness for your feed ✨This elementary school student in Hartford was surprised with a free bike today. And guess who built it for her? The teachers! 🚲📚 @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/LPFTAdwoum — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) February 7, 2022

The teachers selected the students because of their hard-work, kindness, growth, and responsibility.

"We had fun, we got to know each other, and we are giving back to our students," said Barber.