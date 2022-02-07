Hartford

Hartford Teachers Build Bikes for Students

Teachers at the CREC University of Hartford Magnet School spent the day building bikes for students.

By Siobhan McGirl

Teachers at the CREC University of Hartford Magnet School spent the day outside of the classroom. For a team-building exercise, they came together to build eight bicycles.

"It has been a challenging year, but this has been a great change of pace and I think everyone is having fun and letting loose a little bit," said Tim Barber, principal of the school. "It's important."

The school hired The Leaders Institute to bring their "Build-A-Bike" program to the school. The team-building program had a charitable outcome. The teachers built bicycles that were then donated to eight students.

"That was the best part, I think. The kids who are going to get this who really need it and they are very good role models in our school so I think they will enjoy it," said Bill Morneault, one of the teachers.

The teachers selected the students because of their hard-work, kindness, growth, and responsibility.

"We had fun, we got to know each other, and we are giving back to our students," said Barber.

