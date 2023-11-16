Hartford traffic overhaul: DOT eyes friendly future for all in greater Hartford area

The greater Hartford region could be getting a major traffic overhaul in coming years.

The state Department of Transportation is eyeing a long-term plan meant to make traveling through the capital region easier, and take a burden off of communities impacted by the construction of Interstate 84 and 91 decades ago.

“I think the highways are getting busier and busier,” said Lorri Ominsky, a Farmington resident who said she is not a fan of traveling through the Hartford area for multiple reasons.

The greater Hartford Mobility Study started in 2020. Over the last few weeks, The CT DOT has been rolling out findings and offering a plan to be acted on over the next few decades to correct issues with the 84 and 91 corridors through the Hartford area.

“Really improve the quality of life for the residents and businesses and commuters that go through the Hartford and east Hartford areas,” Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for DOT, said.

In two public comment sessions, the public has been getting a sneak peak at early phases of planning. Morgan said the plans have been a collaboration between community organizations, the department, businesses and the general public in the areas they are considering changes.

The study looks forward 20 to 30 years into the future at potential solutions.

“Really undoing the harm that the federal highway system did to our communities,” Morgan said.

There are four major focus areas highlighted in the plan. They include moving north the I-91 and I-84 Interchange, freeing up the Bulkley and Founders bridges for pedestrian traffic, local traffic, public transit and bikes.

Also shifting traffic patterns prone to congestion, opening more green spaces and access to the Connecticut River, and increasing public transit options.

“Reducing traffic congestion, building two new bridges, realigning the highways, the on ramps and off ramps, potentially eliminating some of on ramps and off ramps because that drives congestion,” Morgan said.

There are also shorter-term projects DOT acknowledges they can tackle in the next three to five years. Those include work done to Albany Avenue and Main Street in Hartford, upgrades to the Pulaski circle, a pedestrian river link and other main road improvements throughout the metro area.

Morgan describes it best as, “really deliver some amazing infrastructure improvements in the greater Hartford area.”