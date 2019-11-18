Hartford Wolf Pack Gathers Tossed Teddy Bears for Kids in Need

Holiday cheer arrived at the State Armory thanks to the Hartford Wolf Pack and their fans.

Members of the team carried handfuls of teddy bears and handed them off to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation.

They will soon be given to deserving kids.

We’re told they are some of 3,000 bears that were collected about a week ago when fans tossed stuffed animals onto the ice during a Wolf Pack game at the XL Center.

NBC Connecticut’s Snow Monster also helped out as part of the team’s annual “Teddy Bear Toss.”

On Monday, Wolf Pack players delivered some of the collected toys to Operation ELF, which stands for Embracing Lonely Families.

The program throws a party for the families of soldiers and airmen who are deployed during the holidays.

“It’s one of my favorite times of the year seeing the smiles on kids’ faces, just enjoying themselves, taking a weight off their chest during what could be a challenging time for them,” said Michelle McCarty, Connecticut National Guard Foundation.

“It’s going to a great cause and the kids are going to be really happy about it. It was a great night to be able to bring in that many bears,” said Joey Keane, Hartford Wolf Pack Defenseman.

The giving doesn’t end here.

Other bears that were collected will benefit NBC Connecticut’s Toy Drive for Toys for Tots.