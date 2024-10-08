Hartford Yard Goats named as Minor League Baseball's Organization of the Year

The Hartford Yard Goats have been named as Minor League Baseball's Organization of the Year for 2024.

The Yard Goats were chosen from among the 120 full-season affiliated teams across the U.S. and Canada across four levels: Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A.

Nominees from each league were selected by their peers and the Yard Goats were announced as the winner at the Minor League Baseball Business Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

Yard Goats officials say since moving into Dunkin' Park in 2017, the Yard Goats have had an increase in attendance each season and have established a new franchise record (including playoff game) of 417,054 in 2024 with 39 sellouts.

The Yard Goats attracted over 400,000 fans for the third consecutive season with an average of 6,140 fans per game in the regular season, Yard Goats officials added.

“We are absolutely honored to receive this prestigious award from Minor League Baseball. This speaks volumes about our loyal fans, partners and employees," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said in a statement.

MiLB recognized the Yard Goats for having a family-fun atmosphere at the games and for providing community programs for youth in Hartford.

"Our goal has always been to be more than just a baseball team, and have a positive impact in the Hartford community," Restall added.

The Yard Goats will open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at Dunkin' Park.