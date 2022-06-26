Hartford's First Open-Streets Festival Kicks Off Today

Hartford's first open-streets festival is kicking off on Sunday.

The festival named "DominGO!" runs until 3 p.m. and stretches from Farmington Avenue and South Whitney Street to Bushnell Park and Trumbull Street.

The two miles of streets are transformed into car-free public spaces that create new places for fun, healthy activities for all ages, city officials said.

Community members are able to bike, walk, run and exercise. Local businesses, neighborhood restaurants and activity hubs are also open.

It’s a great chance to be outside, on foot, bike or scooter, and to enjoy music and arts programming, visit some of our great restaurants and shops, or just meet some new friends and neighbors. We’re grateful to all of our neighborhood organizations and community partners, and we’re excited to bring people back together for so many great events this summer," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in part in a statement.

Farmington Avenue is closed to traffic. Anyone driving in the area can cross at South Whitney, Sigourney, Broad and Spruce, according to Hartford Police.

DominGO! Hartford will continue on July 24 on Park Street and on August 28 on Main Street. More details can be found here.