Heavy Rain Closes Woodstock Fair Early on Labor Day

Heavy rain has closed the Woodstock Fair hours early on Labor Day.

Shortly before noon, the fair posted on Facebook that due to safety concerns from the rain, they have decided to close the fair early. All shows are now canceled.

The barns and exhibition halls had previously planned to remain open til 6 p.m. on Monday and the carnival rides and games were scheduled to remain open til 8 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Periods of rain, which may be heavy at times, are expected to move through the state and could result in flooding. The heaviest rain will work into the state Monday night and continue throughout most of Tuesday.