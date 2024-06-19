Here are the 2024 Travelers Championship Round 1 tee times

On Wednesday, it was the celebrities teeing it up, but on Thursday the pros do it for real, kicking off the 2024 Travelers Championship.

Round 1 gets underway on Thursday morning, but as a signature event, things will be a bit different at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell this year.

Because the field for the Travelers is about half of what it has been in the past, the players will go off in pairs rather than threesomes, and every group will begin on the 1st tee. In regular events, half of the groups tee off from the 1st tee, and the rest begin their rounds on the 10th tee on both Thursday and Friday.

Here is a look at some tee times for Round 1 of the 2024 Travelers Championship:

1st Tee

8:45 a.m. Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler

9:05 a.m. Brian Harman, Tom Hoge

9:50 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

10:00 a.m. Jason Day, J.T. Poston

10:20 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

10:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa

10:40 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

10:50 a.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

1:20 p.m. Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

1:40 p.m. Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

1:50 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

2:00 p.m. Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen

Click here for a full list of tee times.