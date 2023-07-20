Here's where to find fairs in Connecticut this season

With the latter half of summer comes carnival rides, fried dough and farm shows. Prepare for fair season with this list of events going on in Connecticut this summer and fall.

Fairfield County

Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair — Aug. 27 @ 25 Cannon Rd., Wilton

New Canaan Nature Center Fall Fair — Sept. 29-30 @ New Canaan Nature Center

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hartford County

Hartford County 4-H Fair — Aug. 18-20 @ 56 Egypt Rd., Somers

Wapping Fair — Sept. 7-10 @ John J. Mitchell Fairgrounds, South Windsor

Berlin Fair — Sept. 14-17 @ 430 Beckley Rd., Berlin

South Windsor Apple Fest — Sept. 23 @ 75 Brookfield St., South Windsor

Lichfield County

Lichfield County 4-H Fair — Aug. 4-6 @ Goshen Fairgrounds

Bethlehem Fair — Aug. 8-10 @ 384 Main Street N., Bethlehem

Bridgewater Country Fair — Aug. 18-20 @ Bridgewater Fairgrounds

Terryville Lions Country Fair — Aug. 25-27 @ Terryville Fairgrounds

Goshen Fair — Sept. 2-4 @ Goshen Fairgrounds

Harwinton Fair — Oct. 6-8 @ Harwinton Fairgrounds

Riverton Fair — Oct. 7-9 @ Riverton Fairgrounds

Middlesex County

Chester Fair — Aug. 25-27 @ Chester Fairground

Haddam Neck Fair — Sept. 1-4 @ 26 Quarry Hill Rd., Haddam Neck

Durham Fair — Sept. 21-24 @ Durham Fairgrounds

Portland Agricultural Fair — Oct. 6-8 @ Portland Fair Grounds

Middlesex and New Haven County 4-H Fair — Aug. 4-6 @ Durham Fairgrounds

New Haven County

North Branford Potato and Corn Fest — Aug. 4-6 @ Augur Farm on Route 22

North Haven Fair — Sept. 7-10 @ 290 Washington Ave., North Haven

Orange Country Fair — Sept. 16-17 @ 525 Orange Center Rd., Orange

Guilford fair — Sept. 15-17 @ Guilford Fairgrounds

Seymour Pumpkin festival — Sept. 17 @ French Memorial Park, Seymour

Wolcott Country Fair — Sept. 22-24 @ 245 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott

Southington Apple Harvest Festival — Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-9 @ Southington Town Green

New London County

Lebanon Country Fair — July 28-30 @ 112 Mack Rd., Lebanon

New London County 4-H Fair — Aug. 11-13 @ North Stonington Fairgrounds

Hamburg Fair — Aug. 18-20 @ 1 Sterling City Rd., Lyme

Connecticut Renaissance Faire — Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 2-Oct. 15 @ 122 Mack Rd., Lebanon

Tolland County

Tolland County 4-H Fair — Aug. 11-13 @ Tolland Agricultural Center, Vernon

Hebron Harvest Fair — Sept. 7-10 @ Hebron Lions Agricultural Society

Four Town Fair — Sept. 14-17 @ Four Town Fair Grounds, Somers

Windham County

Windham County 4-H Fair — July 29-30 @ Brooklyn Fairgrounds

Brooklyn Fair — Aug. 24-27 @ Brooklyn Fairgrounds

Woodstock Fair — Sept. 1-4 @ Woodstock Fairgrounds