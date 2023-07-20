Here's where to find fairs in Connecticut this season

With the latter half of summer comes carnival rides, fried dough and farm shows. Prepare for fair season with this list of events going on in Connecticut this summer and fall.
Fairfield County
Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair — Aug. 27 @ 25 Cannon Rd., Wilton
New Canaan Nature Center Fall Fair — Sept. 29-30 @ New Canaan Nature Center
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Hartford County
Hartford County 4-H Fair — Aug. 18-20 @ 56 Egypt Rd., Somers
Wapping Fair — Sept. 7-10 @ John J. Mitchell Fairgrounds, South Windsor
Local
Berlin Fair — Sept. 14-17 @ 430 Beckley Rd., Berlin
South Windsor Apple Fest — Sept. 23 @ 75 Brookfield St., South Windsor
Lichfield County
Lichfield County 4-H Fair — Aug. 4-6 @ Goshen Fairgrounds
Bethlehem Fair — Aug. 8-10 @ 384 Main Street N., Bethlehem
Bridgewater Country Fair — Aug. 18-20 @ Bridgewater Fairgrounds
Terryville Lions Country Fair — Aug. 25-27 @ Terryville Fairgrounds
Goshen Fair — Sept. 2-4 @ Goshen Fairgrounds
Harwinton Fair — Oct. 6-8 @ Harwinton Fairgrounds
Riverton Fair — Oct. 7-9 @ Riverton Fairgrounds
Middlesex County
Chester Fair — Aug. 25-27 @ Chester Fairground
Haddam Neck Fair — Sept. 1-4 @ 26 Quarry Hill Rd., Haddam Neck
Durham Fair — Sept. 21-24 @ Durham Fairgrounds
Portland Agricultural Fair — Oct. 6-8 @ Portland Fair Grounds
Middlesex and New Haven County 4-H Fair — Aug. 4-6 @ Durham Fairgrounds
New Haven County
North Branford Potato and Corn Fest — Aug. 4-6 @ Augur Farm on Route 22
North Haven Fair — Sept. 7-10 @ 290 Washington Ave., North Haven
Orange Country Fair — Sept. 16-17 @ 525 Orange Center Rd., Orange
Guilford fair — Sept. 15-17 @ Guilford Fairgrounds
Seymour Pumpkin festival — Sept. 17 @ French Memorial Park, Seymour
Wolcott Country Fair — Sept. 22-24 @ 245 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott
Southington Apple Harvest Festival — Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-9 @ Southington Town Green
New London County
Lebanon Country Fair — July 28-30 @ 112 Mack Rd., Lebanon
New London County 4-H Fair — Aug. 11-13 @ North Stonington Fairgrounds
Hamburg Fair — Aug. 18-20 @ 1 Sterling City Rd., Lyme
Connecticut Renaissance Faire — Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 2-Oct. 15 @ 122 Mack Rd., Lebanon
Tolland County
Tolland County 4-H Fair — Aug. 11-13 @ Tolland Agricultural Center, Vernon
Hebron Harvest Fair — Sept. 7-10 @ Hebron Lions Agricultural Society
Four Town Fair — Sept. 14-17 @ Four Town Fair Grounds, Somers
Windham County
Windham County 4-H Fair — July 29-30 @ Brooklyn Fairgrounds
Brooklyn Fair — Aug. 24-27 @ Brooklyn Fairgrounds
Woodstock Fair — Sept. 1-4 @ Woodstock Fairgrounds