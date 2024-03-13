Hidden cameras found in Guilford man's home during investigation into relationship with boy: PD

Police said a Guilford man was using hidden cameras in his home to record people secretly and they learned about it while investigating his alleged actions with a teenage boy.

Now police are asking anyone who thinks they might be a victim to come forward.

On Feb. 14, Guilford police started an investigation with the Weston Police Department into online interactions between a 14-year-old male and a man.

They said they determined that 59-year-old John Degennaro, of Guilford, met the teen on Snapchat and agreed to pay for an Uber to bring him to the train station.

When the teen arrived in New Haven by train, Degennaro picked him up and brought him to a mall, where he bought the child thousands of dollars worth of items, police said.

The teen then stayed at Degennaro’s home overnight on multiple occasions.

Police said they determined that Degennaro was soliciting the teen to be in an intimate relationship that included sexual contact and the exchange of nude photographs, police said.

While investigating, police determined that Degennaro had hidden cameras in his home and was recording sexual activity without the knowledge or consent of other people, according to police.

Guilford police are asking anyone who has visited Degennaro's residence and believes they have been the victim of a crime to call the Guilford Police Department's Detective Unit at 203-453-8243.

Degennaro has been charged with risk of injury to a minor and enticing a minor.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.