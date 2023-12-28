Hockey player killed in crash remembered at West Hartford rivalry game

Wednesday evening’s rivalry match between Conard High School and Hall High School paid tribute to Luke Roux, who was killed in a crash with a drunk driver last year.

“We only play these guys twice a year. We only get two shots at it and to make the most of our time here, play hard, play our game. It’s feels great you know,” Conard goaltender Blake Ittleson said.

It's a feeling that’s felt through the arena at the Conard versus Hall hockey game in West Hartford.

As players were raising the roof inside, the memory of a player many knew well was on their minds.

“Anyone who knew him wouldn’t have a bad thing to say about him.”

Former Conard hockey player Gavin McGowan met Luke Roux playing club hockey. Before the game he held Roux’s jersey as a tribute.

“You couldn’t pick just a more content simple guy who had made a bunch of friends through hockey and sports,” he said.

Roux died in a car crash last year after being hit by a drunk driver, just days after he graduated from Farmington High School. His parents were at the game Wednesday presenting the Luke Roux Memorial Hockey Award to Ittleson.

“We’re honoring a young man today played hockey in a very similar way like our son did,” said Steve Roux, Luke’s father.

Roux’s parents say the award is given to a West Hartford high school hockey player who possess traits like humility, kindness, and discipline. Ittleson says he’s honored.

“I’m on the ice 60 minutes every night and to be honored for my sportsmanship and the work I’ve put in and stay calm on the ice and demonstrate the qualities we want to see from every player on our team,” he said.

Off the ice, Roux’s parents hope a more important message gets out.

“We’re making sure that we continue to get the message out about the dangers of drinking and driving,” Steve Roux said.

The second annual Luke Roux memorial game is set to happen next month in Avon.