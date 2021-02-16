Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Fire Doesn't Appear Suspicious: Fire Marshal

The fire that destroyed several buildings at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford Friday does not appear suspicous, according to the town's fire marshal.

Fire Marshal Richard Whitehouse said Tuesday there was nothing to indicate the fire was suspicious. There were no tracks in the snow leading up to buildings and the gates at both ends of the camp were shut, he said.

The fast-moving fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

When firefighters arrived they found a large fire in the main camp building, which is one large wood structure with smaller interconnected areas within.

It took about 90 minutes to contain the fire, officials said. That main building was destroyed, as well as a smaller adjacent one, but crews were able to save the camp's dining hall and infirmary areas.

No injuries were reported.

Whitehouse said the investigation remains open but pinpointing the cause of the fire may be difficult given the amount of damage to the main building.

He requested help from state police investigators to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1988. It is a camp that provides a true summer camp experience for seriously ill children and provides programs for their families.

Families who spoke with NBC Connecticut talked about the positive impact the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp had in wake of a massive fire that destroyed buildings at the camp.

Longtime partners Travelers and the Travelers Championship Monday announced a pledge to match donations to rebuild the camp up to $1 million.