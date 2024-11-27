Holiday Open House at Governor's Residence to be held in early December

The Governor’s Residence in Hartford is being decorated for holiday season and it will be open to the public for tours.

Gov. Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont are inviting Connecticut residents to attend the 34th annual holiday open house.

When is the Holiday Open House

Friday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where is the Governor's Residence

It is located at 990 Prospect Ave. in Hartford.

What to know about the Holiday Open House

There is no admittance fee and tickets are not needed, but donations benefiting several causes will be accepted throughout the duration of the open house.

The governor’s office said the Governor’s Residence is ADA accessible.

Santa Claus will be on-site throughout the event to greet visitors as they arrive. Guests will receive a card containing a Lamont family holiday recipe.

How to get to the Holiday Open House

For the first time, a shuttle bus will provide visitors with free transportation to the Governor’s Residence from the parking lot of the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History at 1 Elizabeth St. in Hartford.

The bus will operate on a continuous loop every 15 to 20 minutes throughout the event.

“The Christmas season is one of my favorite times of the year, and I love having the opportunity to continue this annual Connecticut tradition at the Governor’s Residence,” Gov. Lamont said in a statement. “Annie and I are excited to welcome everyone to join the festivities and view the seasonal Christmas trimmings that were so generously donated by Connecticut growers and small businesses.”

Connecticut organizations donate the decorations, including Christmas trees, wreaths, seasonal greenery, dining room sets, gingerbread houses, and artwork, the governor’s office said.

Pre-K to grade 12 students from CREC Ana Grace Academy of the Arts and the CREC Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Full Day High School created the ornaments that will be on display.

How to make donations

The Connecticut State Police, Connecticut Department of Transportation, and Kathryn Hunt Studios will be accepting donations of new and unwrapped toys to benefit Toys for Tots. A CTfastrak bus will be parked outside of the Governor’s Residence on Friday morning and will be stuffed with toys.

Monetary donations will also be accepted to benefit Operation E.L.F., a Connecticut National Guard fundraising campaign that supports military families and lessen the financial stress families can face resulting from their call to active duty, the governor’s office said.

Suggested donations for Operation E.L.F. include:

Financial contributions through checks that can be made payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc. (in the memo field, please write “Operation E.L.F.”)

Gift cards for grocery stores, department or home goods stores, pharmacies, gas stations, etc.

Contribution of services such as fuel oil, snow removal, and home maintenance services.

Live music

Local musicians will perform live music

Friday, Dec. 6

10 a.m. to noon: Choir, drummers, and dancers from CREC Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Full Day High School, Grades 9-12, Hartford

Noon to 2 p.m.: Choir from CREC Ana Grace Academy of the Arts, Pre-K to Grade 8, Bloomfield

Saturday, Dec. 7

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Plainville Wind Ensemble

11 a.m. to noon.: Marcel n’ The Metropolitans, Central Connecticut based piano-less jazz trio consists of Jeremy Osterling on saxophone, Matt Bellevue on guitar, and Keith Burns on upright.

Noon to 2 p.m.: Vanessa Pare Vocal Studios performers No Fella A Capella, as well as individual and small group performers.

About the Governor's Residence

The Governor’s Residence was built in 1909 and it served as a private home until 1940.

The first governor to live at the residence was Gov. Raymond E. Baldwin. He and his family moved in during September 1945.

Learn more about the history here.