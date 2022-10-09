Homemade West Hartford Halloween Display Focuses on Ongoing War in Ukraine

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, one family in West Hartford is sending a powerful message to their neighbors through art and a homemade Halloween display.

One house in West Hartford goes over the top for Halloween, but instead of witches, goblins or ghosts, it is a much different scene.

"This, in a way, reaches more people. Sort of the novelty of using Halloween as a vehicle for social engagement," said Central Connecticut State University history professor Matt Warshauer.

Warshauer is a history professor at CCSU, which makes sense when you look at his displays. They are often inspired by historical or political events. The focus this year is on Ukraine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Ukraine is just tremendously important to what's going on in the world right now. People there are still really suffering. As much as Americans are having difficulties right now, most of us are not living in cities where 95% of the buildings are uninhabitable," Warshauer said.

On one side of the yard, there are skeletons dressed as Ukrainian soldiers re-enacting a battle scene. On the other, there is a representation of Poland welcoming in Ukrainian refugees.

There is also a wall for neighbors to express their thoughts.

"I just want to thank people who help us have more peace and love in this world and care for each other. We have each other and should have more care and compassion for each other," said Francine Schafer, of New York.

Warshauer said the display is not only a commentary on the rise of fascism abroad, but also in America.

"If people don't say something about that or pay attention to it, what happens?" Warshauer said.

"I just hope they think for a few minutes while they're here and better yet for a few minutes afterwards about what's going on in the world," he added.

Warshauer said he enjoys using Halloween as a way to spark conversation from his doorstep. His yard will be a popular site leading up to and on October 31.