Homeowner shot at after interrupting a burglary in North Branford

A homeowner in North Branford was shot at after interrupting a burglary on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about an interrupted burglary at a home in the Northford section of town around 11 a.m.

According to police, the homeowner was alerted to an unknown man attempting to steal his white Audi that was parked in the driveway. The homeowner attempted to confront the unknown man who began to flee towards the street.

Investigators said there was a black, four door Dodge Charger parked in the street in front of the home. The vehicle was occupied by what appeared to be three other men.

As the man fled towards the Dodge Charger, authorities said a passenger in the vehicle fired at least one shot at the homeowner. The homeowner was not struck and was not injured.

The man then jumped into the Dodge Charger through the driver's window and the vehicle left the scene.

Officers responded to the 911 call and searched the area, but did not find the vehicle or suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Detectives are coordinating with federal, state and local law enforcement partners as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Deko at (203) 484-2703. Callers can remain anonymous.