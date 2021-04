Some homes in Bridgeport are being evacuated after a gas line ruptured.

The fire department Tweeted that they have responded to the 40th block of Broadway and some homes in the vicinity are being evacuated as a precaution.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

BFD on-scene of the 40th block of Broadway due to a gas line rupture. Some homes in the vicinity are being evacuated as a precaution. Gas Company enroute. pic.twitter.com/ppFbgIBwy0 — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) April 22, 2021

The gas company has been called.