Homes Needed for All Dogs at Middlebury Animal Rescue Within the Month

An animal rescue in Middlebury needs to find homes for all of its dogs within a month because it is closing for a while and the rescue is putting out an emergency call for help.

The Brass City Rescue Alliance will be closing until Spring due to medical circumstances.

“We ask that you take a moment to remember that the most innocent and helpless among us are in desperate need for a home. This is an emergency plea for help,” a post on the Brass City Rescue Alliance Facebook page says.

The animal rescue said every dog at the shelter needs to be adopted or in foster care within a month.

“We desperately need the community to come and adopt these dogs,” the post says.

You can learn about the dogs that need homes here.

“We are so sad to have to do this but we will be back - stronger than ever,” the Brass City Rescue Alliance Facebook post says.