Manchester

Hooters restaurant in Manchester closes, leaving only one left operating in CT

By Bryan Mercer

hooters_640_480
Getty Images

A nationwide sweep of restaurant closures for the Hooters brand has made its way through Connecticut.

Last week, the company announced "a select number" of underperforming restaurants would be ending operations. At the time, it was not revealed the exact locations of those establishments.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

On Monday, the Hooters in Manchester posted on social media that it has officially closed its doors.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to the post, the establishment on Pleasant Valley Road was operating for "nearly two decades."

This leaves the Wethersfield location as the only Hooters restaurant currently open in the state of Connecticut.

In its announcement, the closing Manchester location pointed to Wethersfield and West Springfield, Mass. as the two nearest locations still in operation.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us