Hooters restaurant in Manchester closes, leaving only one left operating in CT

A nationwide sweep of restaurant closures for the Hooters brand has made its way through Connecticut.

Last week, the company announced "a select number" of underperforming restaurants would be ending operations. At the time, it was not revealed the exact locations of those establishments.

On Monday, the Hooters in Manchester posted on social media that it has officially closed its doors.

According to the post, the establishment on Pleasant Valley Road was operating for "nearly two decades."

This leaves the Wethersfield location as the only Hooters restaurant currently open in the state of Connecticut.

In its announcement, the closing Manchester location pointed to Wethersfield and West Springfield, Mass. as the two nearest locations still in operation.