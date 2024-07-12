Middlebury

Hop Brook Lake swimming area remains closed due to possible blue-green algae

Hop Brook Lake in Middlebury will remain closed until further notice because of the possible presence of blue-green algae.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District said the closure is precautionary and park rangers are advising people not to touch the water and not to allow pets to enter or drink from the lake.

If you or your pet were in the water, you are urged to wash the area that was in contact with it with clean water.

The lake beach was originally closed on July 3, when water quality testing indicated that bacteria levels in the lake exceeded Connecticut State Standards following heavy rainfall, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.

Most of the Hop Brook Lake recreation area remains open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for picnicking, hiking and other recreational activities, officials said.

