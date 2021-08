Some restaurants are changing their schedules or closing today and tomorrow because of hot and oppressive weather.

J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville will have limited takeout and is closed for inside dining today and tomorrow.

TA-Que in Simsbury will be closed today and tomorrow because of the heat.

The “feels-like temperatures” will be as high as 100 to 110 this afternoon, according to the NBC Connecticut meteorologists.