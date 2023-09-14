House of Heroes helps veteran in New Britain

House of Heroes Connecticut (HOHCT), a non-profit veterans service organization dedicated to fixing up homes for veterans, was hard at work in New Britain on Thursday.

Volunteers from Johnson Brunetti helped on the project at Francis and Deb Genovese’s home.

Francis Genovese, 80, is a Vietnam veteran who has had a hard time maintaining his property.

“It’s hard asking for help. My daughter-in-law reached out to House of Heroes and Carol called me and got everything going. We so appreciate it because at our age we can’t do it anymore,” said Deb Genovese, Francis’ wife.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Volunteers trimmed bushes, cleaned out the gutters and installed gutter guards, and installed a ramp at their back door.

“Oh, it is so hard to get him out of the house and down the stairs with a walker. It takes two of us and then to get him back in is even worse because he has to get up on that higher step. So the ramp is just going to be a wonder for us. I can’t wait for it to be put in,” said Genovese.

This was the 212th project House of Heroes Connecticut has worked on since the chapter opened in 2012.

“We’re not extreme makeover. We don’t build homes. We focus on the tasks around a home, maintenance tasks, that will keep a home safe, keep the home tidy, make sure the property is something the veteran can be proud of,” said Dennis Buden, a senior consultant for House of Heroes CT.

Buden said this project is especially meaningful because they are helping a veteran in the town he grew up in.

“Being able to get together with our volunteers and assist a veteran in need, in a community where I grew up, is really extra special for me. This is a Vietnam veteran who really sacrificed. He was in the war zone in Vietnam,” Buden said.

With the help of sponsors, volunteers and donations, House of Heroes CT is hitting a new record of helping 32 veterans just this year.

“Oh, I just think all these people are wonderful to take the time during the day to help us out. It means a lot,” said Genovese.