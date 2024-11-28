Hundreds of community members served at New Britain Thanksgiving event

The giving spirit is alive and well in New Britain. Faith and other community organizations are coming together to serve hundreds of meals to people in the community on Thanksgiving.

“I’m grateful for these people here who help me not experience the worst,” says Vivian Lehman, of Berlin.

She’s celebrating Thanksgiving with hundreds of community members today, saying she's thankful for her parents and the crew at South Church.

"I’m just grateful that I have what I have, I don’t think about what I don’t have, I think about what I do have. And I’m grateful that I have these people,” said Lehman.

Over 100 community are serving food, winter gear, and good vibes in New Britain at the annual Thanksgiving Dinner. It’s a collaboration between the Black Ministerial Alliance, The New Britain Police Department, the New Britain Fire Department, and New Britain High School.

"We're swamped with people helping out as much as we have people being served,” said Pastor Gervais Barger.

Barger says between delivered and in person meals, they will have served over 1,000 total.

"Hearing that the turkey is good but the mac and cheese is slamming,” said Barger.

"Turkey -- everyone here loves turkey,” said volunteer Ayan Henry. “You gotta think about other people, not just us,” he said.

For the Girl Scouts Troop 10700, they say giving back is the best feeling of all.

"I like to help people who's in need,” said troop member Amina.

"I’m glad that everyone can be fed and hydrated,” said troop member Leandra.