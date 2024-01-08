Hundreds of schools have delays today as storm clean up continues

This weekend's nor'easter that dropped up to a foot of snow in parts of the state has moved out and hundreds of schools have delays on Monday. We're also tracking another storm that will bring rain to the state on Tuesday.

You can get the full list of school delays here.

The clean up from the storm is continuing after the first round of snow late Saturday and a second round on Sunday. As you head out the door on Monday, keep in mind that surfaces could be slick.

As expected, areas in central and northern Connecticut saw higher totals. Totals along the shoreline were less. Here's a town-by-town breakdown of snow totals.

The sun is returning on Monday with highs near 40.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rain is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. Some areas in northeastern and northwestern Connecticut may see a wintry mix or snow before it changes over to all rain.

The heavy rain will lead to flooding concerns. The entire state is under a flood watch for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.