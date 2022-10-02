Hundreds of Trucks Participate in Annual Wishes on Wheels for Make-A-Wish CT

East Hartford is home to a heartwarming tradition. For more than 20 years, Wishes on Wheels has hosted a truck convoy to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Hundreds of trucks moved in a parade-like fashion down Interstate 84 and Interstate 384 on Sunday. The best part is that kids and their families were part of the journey.

The funds raised go to Make-A-Wish Connecticut, which helps grant wishes for kids with critical illnesses.

The event has grown tremendously over the years. Anywhere from 400 to 600 trucks participate in the convoy, according to Make-A-Wish CT Board Member Kim Lumia.

"You've got army cars, police cars, anything you can think of, including 1,000 UPS and Fedex trucks," said Make-A-Wish Alum Nicky Eklund.

Eklund shared how the organization impacted his life.

"I had a disease, a heart disease. I had a heart attack when I was really, really young and Make-a-Wish gave me the opportunity to go to Disney World. That gave me something to look forward to and that actually helped the healing process," Eklund said.

This year is the 23rd year of Wishes on Wheels and the event has helped raise $1.8 million for Make-A-Wish kids. On Sunday, organizers are hoping to reach the $2 million mark.