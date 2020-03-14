Husband Celebrates 67th Anniversary Outside Wife’s Nursing Home Due to COVID-19 Concerns

A Vernon man celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary outside of his wife's nursing home in Stafford Springs on Saturday. The couple isn't allowed to visit each other because of COVID-19.

Due to coronavirus concerns, Bob couldn't go inside the nursing home and be with his wife Nancy, but he didn't let that stop him from celebrating.

Bob brought a sign to the nursing home that said "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." He held it up to his wife's window so she could see it and celebrate their anniversary, too.

Nancy responded to her husband's sweet gesture by waving and blowing kisses from the window of her second floor room.

"It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can't be," Bob said.

Bob and Nancy's daughter Laura said she has learned a lot from her parents and all that they've shared in their 67 years of marriage.

"It's just been an example for us, for all of us of kids. So all four of us have really learned a lot from them and I can only hope that I have half as much as what they have shared over the years," Laura said.

"They have always been an inspiration to us and I think just seeing every year go by that they still express it in some way on their anniversary," Laura added.

This is the first anniversary that Bob and Nancy have ever been apart, Laura told NBC Connecticut.

"There's just a sweetness to the two of them and what they share," Laura added.

"I wouldn't want anybody else," Bob said about his wife. "I don't think she could put up with anybody else besides me."

The governor banned all visitors from nursing homes for 30 days because of the coronavirus and its impact to the elderly.

Before the ban, Bob saw his wife at the facility every day.