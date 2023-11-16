I-84 West is closed in East Hartford due to tractor-trailer crash

Interstate 84 West is closed in East Hartford because of a tractor-trailer crash, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The DOT said the highway is closed between exits 56 and 55. The crash involves a car and tractor-trailer.

Connecticut State Police said injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.

There appears to be a lot of back-up in the area. The crash was reported at 5:50 p.m.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene and is investigating.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen.