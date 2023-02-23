new haven

I-91 South in New Haven Reopens After Multi-Car Crash

CT DOT

Interstate 91 South has fully reopened following a multi-car crash in New Haven Thursday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the accident happened between exits 3 and 2. The right three lanes of traffic were closed, but have since reopened.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:15 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

new haveni-91
