Crash has closed I-95 North in Stamford for hours

Interstate 95 North in Stamford has been closed for hours and the backup extends for miles.

The highway is closed between exits 8 and 9 and it is congested for more than five miles between exits 4 and 9, according to CTRoads.org.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m., according to CTRoads.org. It remains closed two hours later.

