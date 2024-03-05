Stamford

Crash has closed I-95 North in Stamford for hours

Crash in Interstate 95 in Stamford on March 5 2024
Connecticut Department of Transportation

Interstate 95 North in Stamford has been closed for hours and the backup extends for miles.

The highway is closed between exits 8 and 9 and it is congested for more than five miles between exits 4 and 9, according to CTRoads.org.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m., according to CTRoads.org. It remains closed two hours later.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

StamfordConnecticut traffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us