I-95 South Closed in Stamford After Wrong-Way Crash

Interstate 95 South is closed in Stamford after a wrong-way crash and injuries are reported, according to state police.

The highway is closed at the exit 8 off-ramp.

State police said the crash involves a driver who was going the wrong way and a tractor-trailer.

#cttraffic I-95 S/B is closed at x 8 off ramp in Stamford for an accident involving a wrong way driver and a tractor trailer. Injuries were sustained, the extent is unknown at this time. Please use an alternative route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 18, 2022

The crash happened around 2:44 a.m., according to CTRoads.org.

It’s not clear how long the highway will be closed.

Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.