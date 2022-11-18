I-95 South Closed in Stamford After Wrong-Way Crash

Interstate 95 South is closed in Stamford after a wrong-way crash and injuries are reported, according to state police.
The highway is closed at the exit 8 off-ramp.
State police said the crash involves a driver who was going the wrong way and a tractor-trailer.
The crash happened around 2:44 a.m., according to CTRoads.org.
It’s not clear how long the highway will be closed.
Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.
