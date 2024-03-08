Leaders discuss importance of CT Paid Leave on women, families and children

On a day that celebrates women, mothers, female business owners and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz took some time to highlight a state program that they say puts a big emphasis on women's inclusion: CT Paid Leave.

This program gives much-needed financial relief to people who can't go to work.

"It really benefits all Connecticut workers, but we do see that 60% of our claimants are women, which makes sense because we still see them shouldering a lot of the childcare and family care," said Erin Choquette, CEO of CT Paid Leave Authority.

According to the Women's Bureau of the U.S. Department of Labor, three out of four Americans don't have access to paid leave.

However, CT Paid Leave allows eligible workers to receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave benefits. Some can receive an additional two weeks, depending on their needs.

"We have stood up this program that has helped thousands and thousands of families. Men and woman have taken advantage of it, Bysiewicz said.

In fact, since January 2022, paid leave has provided more than $683 million in benefits to more than 100,000 workers.

That includes Kelly McSergi of Rocky Hill.

"I stayed home for four months and then the same with my husband. He was able to stay home for four months as well," McSergi said.

She said when her family was living in Florida, her husband didn't have paid leave and went back to work five days after their son was born.

But when they moved to Connecticut and had their daughter, CT Paid Leave gave her husband more time to bond with their newborn and helped them avoid childcare costs for a little while.

Also discussed on the panel - how CT Paid Leave helps victims of domestic violence.

"With this time, victims have the opportunity to take paid leave to get their next best life. They have the time and the pay to move their lives forward," said Mary-Jane Foster of Interval House, the state's largest domestic violence prevention agency.

CT Paid Leave is a program advocates say doesn't make Connecticut workers choose between their paycheck, health and safety, and the people they care about.