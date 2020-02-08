In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: February 8

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Impeachment Acquittal

The U.S. Senate acquitted President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday. The outcome was not unexpected. Democrats in the Senate unanimously voted to convict the president. All but one Republican, Mitt Romney, voted to acquit him. President Trump declared a victory after the vote and called it a vindication of his actions. See more on the impeachment vote and its aftermath here.

Lamont's 2020 Vision

Gov. Ned Lamont kicked off the 2020 legislative session Wednesday with his State of the State Address, highlighting his priorities. Among his proposals, the governor called for a transportation plan that includes tolls, legalizing marijuana, and using state money to help fund Planned Parenthood. For more on his State of the State Address, click here.

Coronavirus Concerns

A nurse at Waterbury Hospital who just returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, voluntarily isolated herself at home to make sure she doesn't become sick with the virus. The nurse is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus but decided on the self-imposed quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Waterbury Hospital agreed to pay her while she is out for two weeks. See more on the nurse's situation here.

Pump Prices Plummet

Gas prices have fallen in Connecticut and across the nation in the last few weeks. In Connecticut, prices have fallen about nine cents per gallon since last month, according to AAA. For more on AAA predictions on where prices are headed, click here.

Hollywood Legend Dies

Kirk Douglas, the intense, muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in "Spartacus," "Lust for Life" and reigned for decades as a Hollywood maverick and patriarch, died Wednesday, his family said. He was 103. He appeared in more than 80 films, in roles ranging from Doc Holliday in "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" to Vincent van Gogh in "Lust for Life." His son, actor Michael Douglas, announced his father's death. See more on Kirk Douglas' life and death here.