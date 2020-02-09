In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: February 9

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Murder Charges

Ansonia police arrested Jose Morales on Friday, charging him with the murder of Christine Holloway, the mother of missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales. The baby is still missing, and Jose Morales was the last one seen with Vanessa before she disappeared. An amber alert remains in effect for the baby. See more on the arrest here.

Troconis in Court

With a new attorney by her side, Michelle Troconis pleaded not guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit murder charges in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. It was the first public appearance by Troconis since the death of Fotis Dulos, who took his own life last week. She did not make a comment about Dulos' suicide. For more on what her new attorney wants from the judge in the case, click here.

Flu Deaths

The Department of Public Health announced Thursday that a child was among nine new flu-related deaths reported this week. It's the first pediatric flu death this season. The child was between the ages of 1 and 4 and was from New Haven County. See more on the flu in Connecticut here.

Subway Slicing Jobs

Subway announced this week that it will eliminate 300 jobs at its world headquarters in Milford. The company began with a single sandwich shop in Bridgeport and has grown into a worldwide chain with more than 40,000 locations. In a statement, the company said it was a difficult decision to make the job cuts. For more on how the city is reacting to the news, click here.

Caucus Chaos

Iowa's Democratic party apologized for serious problems with the results of its caucus held on Monday. The candidates left Iowa not knowing the outcome of the caucus after some inconsistencies and a problem with a new app being used to report the results. After several days, most of the numbers were in and showed Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders coming out on top. See more on what caused the problems here.