Incident Prompts Lockdown at New Milford High School

An investigation has prompted a lockdown at New Milford High School on Tuesday morning.
District officials said there was an incident at the school on Danbury Road.
Out of an abundance of caution, the district said the school is on lockdown while the incident is investigated.
The district has not released details about the incident that prompted the lockdown.
This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.
