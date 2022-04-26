New Milford

Incident Prompts Lockdown at New Milford High School

NBC Connecticut

An investigation has prompted a lockdown at New Milford High School on Tuesday morning.

District officials said there was an incident at the school on Danbury Road.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district said the school is on lockdown while the incident is investigated.

The district has not released details about the incident that prompted the lockdown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Milfordlockdownnew milford high school
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us